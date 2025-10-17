Chaos: Louisville Shocks No. 2 Miami To End Hurricanes’ Perfect Season, Causes Frenzy For Carson Beck

It happened again in the ACC on a Friday night. Three weeks after Virginia stunned Florida State, the Louisville Cardinals pulled off another massive upset in college football — taking down No. 2 Miami 24-21 in dramatic fashion.

This 2025 college football season has already delivered its share of chaos, but few expected Louisville to lead from start to finish inside Hard Rock Stadium.

The game had everything — turnovers, big plays, and late-game tension. Miami quarterback Carson Beck threw four interceptions and spent much of the night under pressure. Yet even after his third pick, Beck still had a chance to keep the Hurricanes alive in the fourth quarter.

If you enjoy drama, this game had just about everything you'd need from a top-5 upset, which made things even more poetic for Louisville doing it on the road.

"This is what college football is all about, every contest is going to be a game every week," Louisville's Jeff Brohm said postgame.

For the crowd inside Hard Rock Stadium, this turned into a worst-case scenario, with hopes of Mario Cristobal leading this team into the college football playoff without much trouble from opposing teams in the ACC, besides Georgia Tech.

Louisville's Jeff Brohm Dials It Up For Miller Moss

Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm had the Louisville offense flowing in the first half, behind quarterback Miller Moss. Yes, that's the same Moss who transferred from USC.

Passing for more than 250 yards against the Miami defense, the moment wasn’t too big for this Louisville squad behind Miler Moss, who entered the game with a 4-1 record.

Now, we are staring down a fascinating situation in the ACC, with Georgia Tech being able to now solidify itself as the conference's top team, at least for the moment.

Even with Louisville leading 24-21 at the 4:03 mark of the fourth quarter, with Miami having a chance to take the lead, the Cardinals didn't flinch.

Lost in the chaos of Miami's flop, Malachi Toney will certainly make the highlight reel, even with the loss.

But, it was the incredible night by Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell that will be remembered, accounting for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win. Now, there will be plenty of questions surrounding the play of Carson Beck, as he clearly looked flustered for most of the game, until the final two drives of the fourth quarter.

After being tripped up last season by Georgia Tech, leading to a 3-game losing streak to finish the 2024 season, Miami now fights adversity after its first loss of the year.

Now, the real test begins for Mario Cristobal. He cannot allow this performance by his team to lead to another loss, which is what we witnessed from Florida State after losing to Virginia three weeks ago.

The next six games for Miami? The Hurricanes will face Stanford, SMU, Syracuse, NC State, Virginia Tech, before wrapping the season up at Pittsburgh.

Tonight, for the second time in program history, Louisville shocks a top-2 team.

Just another night in college football.