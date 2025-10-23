College Football Powerhouse Unveils Epic Camo Uniforms Honoring The Military: PHOTOS

The Miami Hurricanes unveiled some pretty slick uniforms for an upcoming game, and the team is bringing a patriotic vibe.

The Hurricanes are currently 5-1 and ranked ninth in the country after a shocking upset loss against Louisville. The team desperately needs to rebound and rebound fast. Next up is Stanford this Saturday.

They'll be sporting an unusual look when they take the field.

Miami Hurricanes unveil camo uniforms.

The Hurricanes unveiled some green-pattern camo uniforms for the game against the Cardinal, and they might have you ready to run through a brick wall.

Bleacher Report reported the uniforms will be worn for the program's "Military Appreciation Game."

You can check out the camo uniforms below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a traditionalist when it comes to college football. I'm not a fan of change and I'm not a fan of distractions. Teams don't need 80 different uniforms.

However, I'm also a huge fan of the military and camo, in general. Any excuse to rock some camo is good with me. I'm literally wearing a camo Wisconsin hoodie at this very moment.

There's something about throwing on camouflage that just makes you feel good. It instantly makes you ready to meet the challenge.

While we're on the topic, let's throw it back to the coolest military-themed uniforms to ever appear on a football field.

Army rocked uniforms honoring the heroes of the Battle of the Bulge in WWII, and the jersey and helmet featured fake snow.

It doesn't get more legit than that.

What do you think about camo uniforms? Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.