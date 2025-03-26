Jimmy Butler Has Sloppy Return to Miami, Loses And Gets Booed By Heat Fans

Jimmy Butler had his behind handed to him by his former team, the Miami Heat, in his anticipated return to Miami, now as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 25: Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Miami Heat on March 25, 2025 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

A tribute video was played to honor Butler’s six seasons with the Heat, which included two trips to the Finals. He was suspended and booted out of Miami with a fury.

Scattered boos rang out at Kaseya Center during the video, holding Butler responsible after he grumbled his way out.

With plenty of vengeance on the line, the Heat turned it up and beat Golden State and Butler, 112-86. 

The Heat suffered a messy split with Butler, who was reportedly in contention with the president of the Heat, Pat Riley. Butler publicly expressed his desire for a trade, having lost his ‘joy’ for playing with the Heat.

For the Warriors, Butler recorded 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. 

Fans put out bad blood on Tuesday, as did Butler after the game.

"The video was nice. But I won’t say there were a lot of emotions," Butler said following the loss (via NBA on ESPN)

Despite all the misery in Butler’s return, Golden State still benefits from acquiring the 35-year-old forward and a boon for leadership.

The Warriors hold a 16-5 record, after Tuesday's game, since trading for Butler.

