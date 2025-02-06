Miami Heat Fan Breaks News of Jimmy Butler Trade to Bench Players in Shocking Scene

Miami Heat players dread the news of Jimmy Butler's departure: saying goodbye to the franchise leader and resident barista.

READ: Jimmy Butler Finally Whined His Way Out Of Miami

On Wednesday, the atomic news broke of Butler's move to the Golden State Warriors, adding to the high-profile trade moves heading into Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

The Heat players were busy Wednesday night, taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, but thanks to a fan, they still learned about the trade in real time.

The Heat fan at Wells Fargo Arena caught the players' attention on the sideline when he broke the news of the Jimmy Butler trade. Kevin Love, Tyler Herro and Jaime Jacquez, Jr. were seen listening and engaging with the fan as he read off the trade details.

"We got Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schröder and Andrew Wiggins," the fan says in the video.

Kevin Love was most intrigued by the news, asking the fan for details on the potential draft capital involved.

The Miami fan proudly announced that the Heat got the better end of the deal.

"We robbed them. First-round pick, protected," the fan said.

Miami banded together on the bizarre Wednesday, beating Philadelphia 108-101.

For months, Butler was putting on a show for media members, suggesting he desperately wanted out of Miami and turning his back on a franchise he took to the NBA Finals twice.

Butler, 35, pouted his way out of Miami, and the Heat managed to gain a solid return by nabbing Andrew Wiggins and a protected first-round pick. Before trading away Butler, the Heat decided to suspend him for "conduct detrimental to the team," which was a major declaration of battle against Butler by Miami exec Pat Riley.

Both sides flexed muscle in the stalemate, and Butler ultimately got what he wanted by landing on the Warriors, a Western contender perhaps one All-Star away from returning to the Finals.

For now, Golden State hopes Butler can end their mediocre streak this year, stuck at .500 (25-25) as the deadline approaches.

- Stream Super Bowl LIX live & free! Coming to you live from Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Tune in to pregame shows starting at 2 PM ET with the big game on at 6 PM ET. Stream Live & Free in 4K on Tubi or watch on FOX. *Must be signed in to watch.

Sign Up And Watch Super Bowl LIX Here - Streaming Free!

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela