Jimmy Butler Finally Whined His Way Out Of Miami; Heads To Golden State Warriors: REPORT

Boy, did the Miami Heat get a great haul in return for a player who openly declared that he did not want to play in Miami.

The NBA trade deadline is upon us, sparking some big headlines out of the league, including Wednesday's major news that the Miami Heat agreed to trade Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, in exchange for former first-overall pick Andrew Wiggins and an upcoming first-round pick.

Reports before the Warriors' game on Wednesday evening against the Jazz stated that coach Steve Kerr held the players in for a team meeting and prohibited them from seeing media members, right as the trade news broke.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Butler also signed a new contract extension, agreeing to a two-year, $121 million deal.

Butler is declining his 2025-26 player option for this new $121 million deal, Charania noted.

Jimmy Butler Gets His Way, Ticking Time Bomb in Golden State?

For two months, Butler was moaning and groaning about ‘losing his joy’ in South Beach.

At 35 and averaging decent but not All-Star-level stats, Butler seemed out of his depth trying to go toe-to-toe with Pat Riley, the Miami Heat's basketball guru and savant.

In the end, Butler did get Riley to reach a boiling point by trading away the player despite Riley's wishes to keep the six-time All-Star.

Fans attending the Heat's game against the Sixers were spotted breaking the trade news to players on Miami's sideline.

Earlier in his Heat career, Butler was able to shoulder undermanned Heat teams deep into the postseason, including two Finals appearances (2020 and 2023). In 2025, he's better suited to join a well-oiled offense and be slotted as a secondary star, which sets him up perfectly with the Warriors.

Behind Stephen Curry and lib-lib Steve Kerr, Jimmy Butler can steadily cruise in his ‘dog days’ and possibly find himself in the Finals again.

Will Jimmy get along with Draymond?

Golden State moved several pieces, including Wiggins, Dennis Schroder (who compared the trade deadline to slavery) and Kyle Anderson. Schroder will head to Utah and Anderson to Miami.

