NBA's Dennis Schroder Needs A Reality Check After Comparing Trade Deadline to Modern Slavery

The majority of NBA players are millionaires, with some even being billionaires.

Sometimes, when a player is shipped out of his beloved city against his will, it's considered "part of the business." You shake hands and take your millions elsewhere.

Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder gave his thoughts on the NBA's trade deadline and insanely compared it to "modern-day slavery."

In modern-day America, slavery ceases to exist, but what we're not short on are casual millionaires who feel the need to educate the masses on human rights from an ivory throne.

To Schroder, players in the already player-friendly NBA deserve more autonomy from the decisions made by their "masters" / NBA team owners, who fork up millions in salary.

"It’s like modern slavery," Schroder told NBC Sports Bay Area in an exclusive interview.

NBA fans were left scratching their heads at Schroder's comments, dismissing them as fake news faster than you can say Luka Doncic based on the absurd leap in logic.

"It’s modern slavery at the end of the day," Schroder added. "Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract. Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money, and we can feed our families, but at the end of the day if they say, ‘You’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit."

Schroder's comments arrive after the shocking Luka Doncic trade in Dallas, which shipped the "unfortunate soul" to the sunny beaches of Los Angeles, Calif. to join the Lakers.

"Luka Dončić just got traded and got five f***ing NBA First Teams," Schröder noted. "All-Stars, he brought money to them, NBA Finals last year and $117 million he can’t sign now because he got traded, and that’s no state income tax."

Unlike slavery, the NBA is a business where either party can withdraw participation.

Schroder, playing in his 12th season and having been traded five times, apparently doesn't mind "modern-day slavery" if it includes a fat paycheck.

He continued, "From now on, I see it even more crazier than it was, because to trade somebody like that, nobody’s safe. … Not even Steph Curry’s safe probably when I see that. It’s a f***ed up business."

Schroder, the self-appointed human rights guru born in Germany, also spoke about being the owner of an overseas team, which, by his logic, puts him in the same seat as the "slave owners" he proclaims exist in the NBA.

"It’s always exciting to you guys [the media] probably," Schroder said. "For me, being in my 12th season, business is business. I got my own team in Germany. I know how it works. For me, it’s a business at the end of the day."

Shut up and dribble, Dennis.

