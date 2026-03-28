Miami Fans Are In Their Feels Over Jeremiah Smith's Latest Transfer Portal Answer

Anyone who isn't from the South Florida area might not be aware of just how seriously they take football down here, particularly high school ball.

They didn't make a bunch of movies and TV shows about it like they did for Texas high school football, but having grown up in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale metro area as well as living in the Lone Star State for six years, I can tell you it's every bit as beloved down here as it is out there.

So, when one of South Florida's prodigal sons — in this case, Ohio State phenom Jeremiah Smith from Chaminade-Madonna prep school in Ft. Lauderdale — spurned his hometown Miami Hurricanes for the Buckeyes, it was certain to rub those native Canes fans the wrong way.

The Hurricanes have tried their best to get Smith to hop in the portal, both publicly and privately, since he arrived in Columbus, but to no avail.

And, according to Smith's latest comments on the matter, it doesn't look like that is going to change heading into what is likely his last year as a college player.

For the uninitiated, that "certain program" is, indeed, the Miami Hurricanes.

And if you can't figure that out, the Canes fans all over social media will piece it together for you.

I have been inundated with posts all over X from salty Miami fans reminding Smith that they beat his Buckeyes earlier this year in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

I can't tell if they're reminding him that they won the Cotton Bowl or if they're reminding themselves, but either way, that's some weird energy.

The fact they think he regrets his decision to go to Ohio State is laughable too.

Ohio State has produced more first round wide receivers in the last five years than Miami has in the last 20 years.

Hell, the Buckeyes had as many wide receivers drafted in the first round of last year's NFL Draft as Miami has since 2010: one.

In addition to that, with the way Miami fans are talking, you would think they won the whole thing last year, but nope.

Smith actually has a ring from a year ago, so if he's got the national championship and the coaching to hone his craft and be selected in the first round, why do they think he regrets his decision?

It's a classic Hurricane coping mechanism.

The program is finally relevant again after lying dormant for over two decades, and they can't stand that a wide receiver from South Florida dared to go somewhere else.

Look, I get it. Like I said, I'm from South Florida, and I'm also a Gator fan, so I hate when programs like Alabama and Ohio State come into Broward and Dade counties and raid our cupboard, but that's what happens when you haven't been good for a while.

The Gators haven't been relevant since 2010 outside a few select years here and there, and the ability to retain instate talent has suffered.

You guys almost won a national title last season. Congrats.

But it's going to take more than a one-year wonder to start claiming "The U is back."

Miami is on the right path, but their fans are so insecure they can't enjoy the process without trying to drag Jeremiah Smith into the mud.

Mario Cristobal, for all his gameday coaching faults, has this thing moving in the right direction, so be patient and stop living in the past.