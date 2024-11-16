Mexican Soccer Manager Bloodied By Thrown Beer Can

The Mexican National Soccer Team's manager ended up with a nasty cut on Saturday when a fan chucked a piece of garbage onto the pitch at the end of the team's match against Honduras.

The match was being held at Estadio Francisco Morazán in San Pedro Sula, Honduras and the match was the first leg of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal.

The Mexican team wound up losing the match 2-0 — a blowout by soccer standards — however, what might be the most memorable part of the match was when Mexico's 65-year-old manager Javier Aguirre was drilled in the head by what certainly looked like a beer can as he was walking across the pitch to shake hands with Honduras.

Ow, ow, ow, ow, ow…

I have no clue what kind of psycho would have done that. I know they love their soccer in Central America, but if that's how one Honduran fan acted after a 2-0 win, I hate to think what they'd have done in a 2-0 loss.

Unfortunately for Aguirre, that shot left him with a nasty cut on the side of his head.

(If you can't stomach blood, you've been warned…)

However, deep down, I think Aguirre may be more of a hockey guy than a soccer guy because he didn't drop to the turf and roll around like his legs were on fire. Nope, he kept shaking hands with blood running down the side of his head like it just sloshed out of the elevator from The Shining.

When asked about the incident — which was disgusting — Aguirre didn't seem to think much of taking a Honduran tall boy to the temple.

"Nothing, nothing, it's football," Aguirre said, per Yahoo Sports. "They deserved to win, they were better than us in areas, I've got nothing left but to congratulate them, and well, to try to lift my team's spirit. The other thing, there's no point in even mentioning it because well, it's football, I'm not one to complain."

Ridiculous behavior, but what a way to handle it.