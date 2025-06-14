Mexican President Wants No ICE Activity At Gold Cup

If you’ve watched any bit of the news cycle since Donald Trump took office, you’ll know that the President has made it a priority to deport all illegal immigrants.

That has concerned some world officials. For what reason, I can’t tell you, since Trump is simply doing what any good leader would do: protect his country from people who don’t belong within its borders.

In light of these actions, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has called for ICE not to conduct immigration enforcement at the CONCACAF Gold Cup (a North American international soccer tournament).

Specifically, she called for authorities to refrain from their duties during the Mexico-Dominican Republic game in Inglewood, CA, which will take place at 10:15 p.m. EST on Saturday night .

"We don't believe that at any soccer match there will be any [immigration] action. ... We call for none to be taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement," Sheinbaum said in her Friday morning news conference.

Sheinbaum also said that the Mexican government would ensure that detained illegals would have the full support of the Mexican government.

"This campaign we are carrying out through the consulates will provide all the information on what to do if detained, as well as ongoing contact with families," Sheinbaum said .

Wanting to keep a soccer tournament about just the sport isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but ICE will have to do its thing if things get out of hand. Furthermore, Sheinbaum is likely just delaying the inevitable.

The Gold Cup isn’t the only soccer tournament that will be under the scrutiny of government agencies. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will also be present at the Club World Cup event (which begins Monday), which it said on Thursday is routine.