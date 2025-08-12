On Historic Night, Mets Run Out of Fireworks After Six Home Runs in Rout of Braves

Mets' firework budget is about to go up

The New York Mets ran out of fireworks after their sixth home run at Citi Field on Tuesday night, embarrassing the organization during a dominant performance against the Atlanta Braves.

Before the eighth inning, the Mets announced to disappointed fans that they had run out of fireworks for the night, on what was a historic evening for the franchise.

"Due to an unprecedented number of Mets home runs, we have unfortunately run out of fireworks for the night. We apologize for the inconvenience," the announcement read, amusing everyone but the fans in Flushing.

Pete Alonso, on a home run tear, hit his 253rd career homer in the third inning, surpassing Darryl Strawberry’s franchise record.

The Polar Bear added an insurance run a few innings later, pushing the Mets to an 11-5 lead.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez contributed two homers, while Brett Baty and Brandon Nimmo each went yard once.

While Mets fans were disappointed by the lack of fireworks, the team’s ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities against Atlanta was a relief for the Wild Card contenders, who had lost some momentum after the All-Star Break.

The Amazin' beat the Braves 13-5.

If Steve Cohen can spend $765 million on Juan Soto, he can surely invest a few more bucks in pyrotechnics.

