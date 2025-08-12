Pete Alonso Smashes Historic Home Run to Claim New York Mets' All-Time Dinger Crown

The Polar Bear doubles up on a historic night

Pete Alonso etched his name deeper into New York Mets history by launching his 253rd career home run to become the franchise’s all-time leader.

The historic moment came in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves when a big shot off Spencer Strider got Citi Field on its feet.

Alonso knocked a two-run homer to extend NY's lead over the Braves, 5-1.

No. 273 went for 383 yards. Mets fans in attendance gave Alonso a rousing curtain call in the frame after making franchise history. Alonso tipped his cap to a near-sellout crowd, a nod to the Flushing Faithful.

The Polar Bear’s legacy as a power hitter is shaping up to be among the best ever seen in Major League Baseball.

Since his debut in 2019, Alonso has been a cornerstone for the Mets, bringing a rookie-record 53 home runs in his first season.

The record Alonso surpassed previously belonged to Darryl Strawberry, a Mets legend whose 252 home runs stood as the benchmark for 35 years. Strawberry was the heart of the 1986 World Series team.

Alonso broke the HR mark in 144 fewer games than Strawberry.

The first baseman’s path wasn’t without uncertainty. After hitting free agency this offseason, Alonso returned on a two-year deal, choosing to stay with the team that drafted him.

That loyalty culminated in the historic night on Tuesday. Mets teammates mobbed Alonso, and fans chanted his name. It was a celebration of a homegrown star and someone who would likely be a Met for an entire career if the cards were his.

Alonso piled on his record lead, hitting a second home run in the sixth inning to extend the lead over Atlanta to 11-5.

Alonso was a big part of the Mets' unforgettable 2024 postseason run, which reached the NLCS, and has delivered with dingers throughout.

The Mets sit at 63–55 coming into Tuesday's game against Atlanta, holding the National League’s final wild-card spot, six games back in the NL East.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela