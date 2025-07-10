Mets Player Not Happy With MLB All-Star Process: It’s ‘Broken’

Brandon Nimmo is not happy with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game selection process.

Nimmo went off on the league and how the current format means that every team gets a representative on the roster.

"The process is broken, I don’t think every team should get a person," Nimmo said, according to the New York Post. "It’s supposed to be All-Stars. It’s not supposed to be, ‘Who is the best player on every team?’ It’s supposed to be ‘Who are the best players in the major leagues?'"

His particular complaint mostly centered on the fact that teammate Juan Soto was not selected to the National League team this year, despite being one of the best hitters in baseball after a slow start. Maybe he's upset that Soto won't get his All-Star Game bonus.

READ: Mets Juan Soto, Making $765 Million, Complains About Not Getting All-Star Bonus

Does Brandon Nimmo Have A Legitimate Complaint?

There's two sides to this; one being that yes, in theory, this is supposed to be a showcase of the best players that Major League Baseball has to offer.

The other side being that the majority of the league doesn't seem to take the All-Star Game particularly seriously, as evidenced by the number of dropouts that happen in the lead up to the game. Does Juan Soto even care about playing in the All-Star Game, bonus aside, or would he rather have a few days off to go on a quick vacation somewhere?

For players making their first appearance, yes, it's an honor and meaningful. But when the league has added things like "legends picks," which allowed Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw to make his 11th All-Star Game roster, how much should we even care?

If you do care, and do want it to represent the best baseball players in the world, then yes, Nimmo is right. The Marlins shouldn't get some random reliever or what have you into the All-Star Game just to check a box. Does it matter though? That's entirely up to you.