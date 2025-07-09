Mets Juan Soto, Making $765 Million, Complains About Not Getting All-Star Bonus

Soto is set to make $61 million this year with the team.

Despite signing the largest contract in professional sports history at $765 million, Juan Soto wants more.

The New York Mets outfielder, who left the crosstown rival New York Yankees this past offseason to go to hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen's National League team, says that the biggest reason he's upset about not making this year's All-Star team is because he's missing out on the bonus pay!

‘IT'S A LOT OF MONEY!'

"Would you have liked to make the All-Star team?" a reporter asked after Tuesday night's extra-innings victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

"What do you think?" Soto arrogantly replied.

"I don't know, a lot of people want to take a vacation," the astute reporter responded.

"I mean I think it's a lot of money on the table obviously if I make it," the Mets outfielder responded as reporters pathetically laughed as they desperately tried to become Soto's best friend.

SOTO COULD HAVE MADE AN ADDITIONAL $120,000

Last season, players from the winning All-Star team split a $640,000 prize pool, which resulted in $20,000 each. Soto, however, has a bonus clause in his contract that could have netted him an additional $100K if he made the National League All-Star team. After a slow start, Soto is hitting .269 with 21 home runs and 52 RBI and didn't make the team this season.

Juan Soto is projected to make $61 million this season.

In seven seasons, not including the COVID-shortened one, Major League Baseball's highest paid player has only made the All-Star team four times.

Although Juan may have been having some laughs, social media was not.

SOTO COMES ACROSS AS CRINGE, ARROGANT AND KIND OF SAD

"Always about money and that's why he's in the situation that he's in", one disgruntled fan tweeted. Another person said that baseball fans across America should all rally together to start a GoFundMe for Soto. "He's the Russell Wilson of baseball!" one fan shouted.

It went on and on.

I'm sure the next time Soto is in front of reporters he'll try to pass it off as he was just kidding, but was he? Anyone who follows baseball or has seen how Soto has previously acted - he's been on four different teams in just eight seasons - might think differently.

Juan Soto needs to remember that he has 15 years with the New York Mets and, more importantly, the New York media and probably shouldn't say foolish things during the first year of his contract.

