New York Mets Thank Their Broadcaster Howie Rose In The Coolest Way Possible

Just how excited are the New York Mets after their come from behind victory over the Milwaukee Brewers to advance to the National League Division Series?

Ask longtime Mets radio play-by-play broadcaster Howie Rose, who was welcomed on the team's plane when they played his now historic call of Pete Alonso hitting a 3-run home run in the top of the 9th inning last night to give the Mets the lead and ultimately the victory!

METS COME FROM BEHIND TO WIN AND ADVANCE TO THE NLDS

Video posted from the official Mets Twitter X account captured the moment when, out of nowhere over the airplane speakers, Rose's PBP call was played across the team plane.

As the camera pans towards Rose, he first reacts with a "WTF is happening?" before he jokingly covers his ears as he most likely hadn't heard his now legendary PBP call before then.

The Mets players, however, weren't having any of that as they began to chant his name as Rose, who has been calling Mets games since 1995, eventually stood up and walked down the aisle as the players went wild for him.

Just listen to Rose's call as he goes absolutely WILD with pure emotion, joy and shock as Alonso had been 1-for-11 up until the home run during the Wild Card Series. But now? Pete Alonso is solidified in Mets history regardless of how far they go from here on out.

When you add the fact that Howie Rose had previously announced that he has been battling cancer? To be able to not only hear his excitement on his call, but also see the Mets players appreciate him and celebrate him on the team plane?

That's what sports are all about.

We'll see if the Mets can continue their magic when they face the Philadelphia Phillies in the best-of-five NLDS series.