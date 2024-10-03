ESPN Crushed For Absurd In-Game Interview During Crucial 9th Inning Of Mets-Brewers Game 2

What was ESPN thinking?!

That's what many baseball fans were wondering last night after the network had the audacity to interview Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell at the top of the 9th inning of all time, barely making it back in time for the live in-game action.

Mitchell had just hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the 8th inning to give Milwaukee a 5-3 lead before ESPN decided to interview him after coming out of commercial with the Mets at the plate for their last chance to tie the game.

As a reporter, I can only imagine the awkwardness that ESPN's Jesse Rogers faced when he was tasked by the network to go into the dugout and interview Mitchell. "You want me to do what? Now?!"

Everyone knows that in-game interviews, unless it is with coach or manager or an injury update, never bring about anything substantial that can't wait until after the game, especially when you're risking missing some of the action in a 9th inning Wild Card playoff game. Personally, I'm shocked that Mitchell agreed to do the interview in front of his team but I blame ESPN for putting him in that situation.

Many baseball fans agreed on socials:

ESPN should learn that immersive coverage making the viewer ‘a part of the game’ doesn't really matter if it takes away from the game itself.

