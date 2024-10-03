METS MIRACLE: Polar Bear Pete Alonso Delivers Cold-Blooded Go-Ahead HR For Mets, NY Advances To NLDS

Season on the line.

Two outs left in the ninth.

Pete Alonso stepped to the plate with ice in his veins, and the Polar Bear delivered the go-ahead home run.

The New York Mets are headed to the National League Division Series courtesy of a Herculean ninth-inning performance, and a jaw-dropping bomb by Alonso — driving in three runs to put the Mets ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-2, just as the season felt over for the Flushing faithful.

In the final stretch of the night, a wary Mets fan base watched as New York trailed 0-2 in the ninth inning.

Then, Alonso's three-run home run — with runners on first and third — shot over Sal Frelick's and reinvigorated all hope for Mets fans waiting on a miracle.

More than ever, the phrase "O-M-G" proved a worthy reaction to this Mets team.

WATCH:

And, of course, Howie Rose delivered one hell of a call to match the fans' excitement.

The bats were cold for New York all evening until the collective woke up in the ninth inning, facing elimination in enemy territory. Aside from late-game heroics from Francisco Lindor (walked in the ninth) and Brandon Nimmo (single), the rest of the Mets had gone 0-for-24.

To say it was all over for the Mets up until that moment felt like a safe bet. However, Alonso's a different bat.

Not far from his days as the team alpha, Alonso shook off his ‘lackluster’ 2024 campaign to stand tall at the perfect moment for a team in desperate need of his hitting power.

With a 4-2 win on Thursday — boosted by a Starling Marte RBI that drove in an animated Jesse Winker — the Mets advanced to the NLDS to take on a familiar foe in the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was a win sweeter than the Playoff Pumpkin sitting in the triumphant Alonso's palm in the locker room, coated with celebratory champagne.

Thursday night's playoff showdown is bound to go down in Mets history for its storybook ending. Even Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, in his inaugural year with the club, dubbed this game one to remember.

"We just saw one of the greatest games in Mets history," Stearns reacted.

This Mets crew still has some miracles left in 'em.

Onto the next!

