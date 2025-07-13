Mets' First Pick In MLB Draft Once Went Viral For 'Snorting A Line' Off Third Base After Hitting A Triple

Michigan's Mitch Voit apologized for 'immature decision in the heat of the moment'

The Mets drafted a two-way prospect with a nose for the game.

New York selected Michigan's Mitch Voit with the 38th overall pick on Sunday, adding some spark with a talented bat who also poses an interesting edge.

During a standout game for the Wolverines in March, Voit hit a triple against USC and mimicked snorting cocaine off the third base chalk line, sending Michigan fans into a frenzy during an 11-0 shutout.

Voit issued an apology following his controversial play, which, for non-fans, came off as somewhat uncouth.

"I would like to apologize for my actions on third base yesterday. I made an immature decision in the heat of the moment," Voit's apology read, in part.

"The gesture I made does not reflect my character, the household I was raised in, or the block M that I represent in any way. I take full responsibility for what I did, and I am truly sorry to all those I have negatively impacted by doing this."

Despite the controversy surrounding his viral moment, Voit's immense talent kept him on track. In that game against the Trojans, Voit elevated Michigan by going 3-for-3 at the plate and driving in four runs. In his final college season, Voit hit 14 home runs and posted 60 RBI with a 1.140 OPS over 56 games.

Voit also draws appeal as a two-way prospect, having pitched before undergoing surgery on his right arm in July 2024.

The Big Ten prospect posted a 4.67 ERA and 1.332 WHIP in 98.1 innings pitched, tallying 66 strikeouts in 11 starts.

The kid's got a nose for baseball, no doubt.

