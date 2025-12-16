Grizzlies’ Cam Spencer Drops Career High, Rivals Brother As NBA's Premier Trash-Talking White Guy

Cam Spencer is a name that college basketball fans are all too familiar with, having witnessed him help lead UConn to a national title in 2024. He was very much that "annoying white guy who can flat out hoop."

Now, the guard is in year two of his NBA career and is finding his stride from a numbers perspective — and a trash-talking standpoint.

With the Memphis Grizzlies dealing with a number of different injuries in their backcourt during the early stages of the season, Spencer has been called on to play some valuable minutes and has taken full advantage of the opportunity in the month of December.

After scoring 20 points and shooting 100% from the field against the Utah Jazz in the Grizzlies' previous game, Spencer put together a career night in Los Angeles on Monday in what was a 121-103 victory for Memphis over the Clippers.

Spencer scored 27 points to go along with six assists, had just one turnover, and went an impressive 7-for-10 from three-point land, and was rightfully mighty proud of himself.

While his stats speak for themselves, the real highlight of the Grizzlies' win over the Clippers came midway through the fourth quarter, with Spencer knocking down four three-pointers in a little under three minutes of game time. After that fourth three, Spencer savagely told the Los Angeles bench that it needs to put a different defender on him.

This is the same Cam Spencer who talked an abundance of trash to Kevin Durant as a rookie a season ago, so continuing the trend against a bad Clippers squad comes as no surprise.

While Spencer has been electric to watch over the last few weeks of the season, he may not even be the most entertaining white guy with the last name Spencer in the league. That title may very well belong to his older brother, Pat Spencer, a guard for the Golden State Warriors.

While Cam has Pat beat from a numbers perspective at this point of the season, Pat has emerged as the better trash talker.

Earlier this month, Pat waved goodbye to Cleveland Cavaliers fans after putting the game on ice at the free-throw line. That moment came just days after he let the whole world know that "I am that motherfu-ker" by shouting it at the top of his lungs during his 16-point outing against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cam and Pat are obviously freak athletes – you don't just make it to the NBA without being outrageously gifted – but Pat's story is certainly something.

Pat played just one season of collegiate basketball before eventually making the jump to the league, and that one season of college hoops didn't come until after he became one of the greatest college lacrosse players ever.

During his four seasons at Loyola, Spencer set the college lacrosse record for career assists, set the Patriot League record for career points with 380, and took home the Heisman Trophy of college lacrosse, the Tewaaraton Award. He was then drafted first overall in the 2019 Premier Lacrosse League collegiate draft, said no thanks, decided to play a season of hoops at Northwestern, and the rest is history.