Warriors' Pat Spencer Tells Fans To Leave After Icing Game, Is Becoming A Legend Before Our Eyes

This exact moment may be the first time you've ever heard the name Pat Spencer, and if that is the case, I'm honored to introduce you to the former lacrosse superstar turned perennial trash talker for the Golden State Warriors.

Spencer made his first career start in the NBA on Saturday during the Warriors' win over the Cavaliers and made the most of the opportunity, to put it mildly.

The 29-year-old poured in 19 points to go along with seven assists and four rebounds, but it was him literally waving goodbye to Cavs fans from the free-throw line as he put the game away that proves that his guy is an absolute electric factory.

And we're not just talking some subtle waves to the fans, Spencer took time between free-throw shots to toss multiple waves around the emptying arena in Cleveland.

Spencer waving goodbye to fans is on the very-subtle end of his spectrum. Earlier in the week, Spencer let the whole world know that "I am that motherfu-ker" by shouting it at the top of his lungs during his 16-point outing against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The guy is the definition of a competitor, and while every NBA player could be categorized as a freak athlete, Spencer is legitimately 1 of 1.

The Pennsylvania native played just one season of collegiate basketball before eventually making the jump to the league, and that one season of college hoops didn't come until after he became one of the greatest college lacrosse players ever.

During his four seasons at Loyola, Spencer set the college lacrosse record for career assists, set the Patriot League record for career points with 380, and took home the Heisman Trophy of college lacrosse, the Tewaaraton Award.

With those accolades, it should come as no surprise that he was drafted first overall in the 2019 Premier Lacrosse League collegiate draft, but instead of going that route, he elected to try his hand at basketball and played one season at Northwestern with his graduate year of eligibility.

Skipping out on becoming an immediate superstar in the professional lacrosse ranks to pursue a dream of playing in the NBA sounds ludicrous, but hey, mission accomplished.