Member Of Chain Gang At Ravens-Raiders Game Suffers Medical Emergency

Published|Updated

Sometimes in the NFL, a player will suffer a significant injury in a game that causes everyone to take a knee (see Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa).

But Sunday, we saw something far more serious, and it didn’t even involve a player.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Rashod Bateman #7 and Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens kneel on the field while a chain gang member received CPR. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Las Vegas Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium. During the latter stages of the second quarter, a medical emergency unfolded on the side of the field, involving a member of the chain gang. Evidently, he collapsed on the sideline and needed immediate medical attention from the Ravens staff. The doctors on hand performed CPR on him on the sidelines; it is unclear what caused the emergency.

Fortunately, the staff member survived the scary incident and appears to be in stable condition. He is continuing to be evaluated.

The Ravens lead 16-6 in the second half.

Tags
Written by
John Simmons graduated from Liberty University hoping to become a sports journalist. He’s lived his dream while working for the Media Research Center and can’t wait to do more in this field with Outkick. He could bore you to death with his knowledge of professional ultimate frisbee, and his one life goal is to find Middle Earth and start a homestead in the Shire. He’s still working on how to make that happen.