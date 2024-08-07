No Megan Rapinoe, No Problem: USWNT Reaches Gold Medal Game At Olympics

It's been hard for many Americans to root for the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) in recent years, since they have had so many players who openly and regularly bashed the United States. The ring leader, of course, was Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe consistently expressed anti-American sentiments and even said that playing for the USWNT was the "worst job in the world."

Last year, during the Women's World Cup, I wrote a column about whether it was un-American to root against the USWNT.

Unsurprisingly, many OutKick readers found it difficult to cheer for a team that openly opposed the country that they represented.

Well, that 2023 USWNT fell flat on its face, led by Megan Rapinoe. The American squad failed to win its group, then lost its first match during the Knockout Stage against Sweden.

It was the first time in the team's history that it failed to earn a medal at the World Cup.

The Olympics hadn't been kind to the Megan Rapinoe-led squad in recent Games, either. Rapinoe and the USWNT won the gold medal in 2012, but failed to medal in 2016 and earned just a bronze in 2020.

But Rapinoe retired after the 2023 World Cup and, for many American soccer fans, it was a "good riddance."

The 2024 USWNT is eminently more likable than the 2023 version with Rapinoe and other left-wing crusaders like Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan.

None of those players are in Paris, and the team has done something it hadn't done in 12 years: reach the gold medal match.

Without Megan Rapinoe, the USWNT is not only playing better, but is much easier to cheer on for most Americans

Not only is the United States squad playing for the gold medal against Brazil on Saturday, but they've reached the final match without ever trailing.

The USWNT went undefeated in group play, winning its three matches by a combined score of 9-2.

They won their quarterfinal match against Japan and their semifinal match against Germany both in extra time by a score of 1-0.

That means the US squad hasn't allowed a goal in its past 240 minutes of play.

They are the favorites to win the gold medal in their match against Brazil, something many people didn't expect after losing so many veteran team members.

But perhaps people didn't take into account that losing some of those players might qualify as addition by subtraction.

It's almost like focusing on soccer and less on leading left-wing parades has made the team better. What a concept, huh?

Americans should have no problem cheering on the Red, White and Blue to hoist the Olympic gold on Saturday, something that had been difficult in prior international competitions.

U-S-A! U-S-A!