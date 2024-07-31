Korbin Albert's Haters Down Tremendously After The Christian Soccer Star Scores A Banger In The Olympics

Korbin Albert scored what proved to be the game-winner for the U.S. women's soccer team against Australia during the squad's final group stage match at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. While Albert's USWNT teammates immediately celebrated with her following her great strike from well outside the penalty area, haters of the ‘controversial' midfielder flooded social media in typical fashion.

With the USWNT already leading the Aussies 1-0, Albert fired a rocket from outside the box in the 77th minute to double up the lead for the Americans before the final whistle blew to give the U.S. a 2-1 victory.

A goalscorer being bombarded by teammates in celebration is typically nothing to note, given that it is common practice, but for Albert, it's a moment certainly worth mentioning.

Earlier this year, Albert, a Christian and a former star at Notre Dame, re-posted a video on her TikTok account of a sermon talking about how being gay and "feeling transgender" is wrong. Her re-post on TikTok resurfaced in March, which led former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, who is gay, to criticize Albert on social media.

With Rapinoe leading the mob out to get her, Albert apologized just a few hours after the fact, but that wasn't good enough for the group that claims to be on the side of inclusion and forgiveness.

Albert simply making the Olympic team drew serious criticism from fans and both former and current members of the USWNT, not because of her abilities on the pitch, but because her Christian beliefs do not align with the far-left, LGBTQ+ persona the women's national team has revolved around for well over a decade.

Despite USWNT manager Emma Hayes backing Albert by not only selecting her for the Olympic squad but giving her valuable minutes in games and her teammates celebrating with her after she scored what could easily be the goal of the tournament, her haters came out with pitchforks on social media.

Albert will unfortunately face criticism from many fans who are unwilling to forgive people who have already issued apologies, but scoring goals like she did against the Aussies will certainly help soften the blow.