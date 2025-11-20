Megan Rapinoe Likens Transgenderism To Putting On A Hairpiece In All-Time Woke Spinzone

Former U.S. women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe has said some highly questionable things in her day. Whether it be narcissistic comments mocking Christians, advocating for biological men to compete in women's sports, or screaming 'RACIST!' from the mountaintops, she's done it all.

Or so we thought.

During a recent episode of her ‘A Touch More’ podcast, which she co-hosts with partner and Basketball Hall of Famer Sue Bird, Rapinoe reacted to an op-ed written by Angel City FC player Elizabeth Eddy, who called on the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) to adopt clear gender standards with different means of testing.

Rapino specifically had an issue with the New York Post using a photo of Orlando Pride player Barbra Banda in its story about Eddy's op-ed. Banda was forced to withdraw from the Zambian national squad after failing to meet sex eligibility requirements in 2022.

"Are we really protecting women in sports, or are we doing this just thinly veiled, ‘Oh my god, we’re scared, and we have to protect women in sports?’" Rapinoe said in a sarcastic tone. "And it’s like, ‘We’re fine. We don’t even have any trans players in the NWSL.’ That was really, I felt, pretty disingenuous."

A woman mocking the idea of protecting women in sports is bizarre, but Rapinoe has long ignored reality, which makes her comments predictable at this point.

What wasn't predictable was Rapinoe turning the conversation to Landon Donovan and the former U.S. men’s soccer star’s new hairpiece. Donovan has long struggled with baldness, and debuted his new hairstyle earlier this year.

Somehow, Rapinoe tied Donovan putting on a hairpiece to feel happier and more confident, to being transgender or gay.

"I watched along with thousands of other people online and it just like was was like truly just like so heartwarming and I just was totally struck by the familiarity of the story and the similarity to as a gay person like our own pursuit of gay rights and of being our full selves and specifically of trans people in this moment in general," Rapinoe said.

"And like it fu-king matters how you feel when you look in the mirror. It matters how you feel inside your own body. It doesn't matter what anybody else thinks. I'm sure a bunch of people told Landon, 'Oh, you look great. Oh, you're handsome. Oh, it's fine.' Like whatever. But like, he didn't feel good about it. And Landon was like so insecure and was just like struck by embarrassment every time he went outside," she continued.

"I thought it was really powerful. So, I just wanted to thank Landon for sharing that story and tie it back just as an example because I think so often when we talk about gay rights and specifically trans rights, we're like trying to express at like a basic level of just how vital and how important it is for everyone to be able to exist in their own skin and in their own bodies in the way that they want and the way that feels comfortable. It doesn't have to do with anybody else and it really can be life-changing."

So, in summary, Landon Donovan putting on a hairpiece is "powerful" in Rapinoe's eyes.

While she's 100% right in saying that it's all about being comfortable in your own skin, that isn't the debate or topic of conversation involving transgender athletes. The issue is transgender athletes - biological men - competing in women's sports.