Insufferable Megan Rapinoe Defends American Traitor Eileen Gu

Not only did former USWNT Captain Megan Rapinoe, who I believe to be the wokest athlete in the history of sports, try to shame Team USA men's hockey for celebrating their historic overtime win in the gold medal game by chugging beers with FBI Director Kash Patel and taking a call from President Donald Trump, she praised American traitor and Olympic freestyle skier, Eileen Gu.



Before Rapinoe and her podcast/life partner, Sue Bird, gushed all over Eileen Gu's interactions with the media throughout her Olympic competitions, she said on "A Touch More" podcast that Gu made an "excellent business decision" to not only compete for communist China, though she is a born and raised United States citizen, but take MILLIONS of dollars to do so.

Rapinoe and Bird even went as far as saying that Gu should have no shame for her decision.



Rapinoe, in a sense, was echoing what many liberal publications tried claiming throughout the games: Eileen Gu is a capitalist. The San Francisco Chronicle stated, "In truth, she's that most American of entities: an unashamed capitalist"



I'd argue the contrary. Receiving money from a foreign, enemy government, while essentially performing public relations for that regime, makes you a foreign agent, not a capitalist.

For the life of me, I cannot understand how these two women, who have made millions through the privileges provided to them as American citizens, and have competed at the highest levels of their respective sports as Olympians themselves, can watch another American citizen stand proudly on a podium singing the national anthem of a nation whose government has committed, as Enes Freedom has said, "the worst human rights [abuses] on the planet."

Plain and simple, I can't think of anything more shameful than proudly representing a communist regime and taking millions of dollars to compete for that regime. To make matters worse, she has absolutely nothing to say about the human rights violations committed by that regime.

We shouldn't be surprised to hear Megan Rapinoe say something wildly un-American. That's who she is. Rapinoe doesn't respect our nation's flag, it's law enforcement, her president, Christians, conservatives, or anyone that doesn't fit in her insufferable, woke, radical feminist bubble.



Rapinoe, Bird, and the liberal media can keep holding water for Eileen Gu. But as for me, and anyone else that respects America, we'll call her what she is: a traitor.