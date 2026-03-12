The Worst Part Of Last Year's March Madness Is Running It Back

In case you can't tell, I'm pretty sick of this "Aura" kid.

There are few things in the sporting world more steeped in tradition than March Madness.

The NCAA Tournament offers so much more than just basketball, with more traditions than you could shake a stick at.

Things like filling out a bracket with your coworkers or going to a bar and getting hammered at 1 in the afternoon on a Friday while watching the first week of action are moments that will never get old.

A "tradition" that has gotten old, however, is back in the public consciousness now that McNeese State has punched its ticket to the Big Dance, which means a certain team manager will be soaking up all the spotlight.

He's baaaaaack!

That's right, folks. Not since Sister Jean (rest in peace) has there been a non-team player shoved down our throats more than self-appointed team mascot, Amir "Aura" Khan.

The only difference here is that Khan is desperately driving the hype bus himself.

Speaking of self-appointed, I'm pretty sure he gave himself the nickname "Aura," which is one of the most uncool things you can do as a man.

He's basically the college basketball version of George Costanza nicknaming himself T-bone, but I digress.

Khan was McNeese State's team manger during its run to the NCAA Tournament last year, and he went viral for – are you ready for this – holding a boombox during the team's walkout.

Incredible, I know!

Khan then transferred to NC State for a semester, complete with a "transfer portal" announcement on social media (dear God, why?), but made his way back to McNeese State in December, just in time for another tourney run with his old team.

He had his 15 minutes of fame, which was already about 14 minutes and 58 seconds too long, and now he's trying to run it back again and steal some more headlines from his teammates who actually did all the hard work to get to the tournament in the first place.

Hey, buddy, you don't need a tracksuit with "AURA" spelled out in rhinestones on it, and you certainly don't need a chain and matching watch covered with diamonds.

Get the towels ready and the water bottles filled and stay the hell out of the way.

And if you think I'm being a boomer about this, the comments are almost entirely in agreement that this guy has worn out his welcome.

If there was ever a microcosm of the modern era of sports that summed up just how far we've fallen, this is it.

Some kid with a boombox is getting six-figure NIL deals and putting out transfer portal graphics and it isn't stopping because we are enabling it.

Here's hoping McNeese gets bounced in the First Four and "Aura" gets that LinkedIn profile locked and loaded.

Happy March Madness everyone!