Loyola-Chicago Icon Sister Jean Dies At 106: Beloved Team Chaplain Who Captured College Basketball’s Heart

We lost one of the most beloved figures in college sports on Thursday night, as Sister Jean Dolores Bertha Schmidt passed away at the age of 106, Loyola-Chicago announced.

The world came to know Sister Jean during the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers captured hearts with their unforgettable run to the Final Four.

Serving as the team’s chaplain, Sister Jean became a national sensation for her faith, energy, scouting reports and genuine love for her players.

"Loyola University Chicago is greatly saddened to confirm the death of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM. This is a tremendous loss of someone who touched the lives of so many people. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts & prayers during this difficult time. Details to follow," the school announced late Thursday night.

Her presence on the basketball court led to her making national television appearances, receiving her own memorabilia and even taking in numerous Chicago Cubs games where she threw the honorary first pitch on a number of occasions.

"I love life so much and enjoy being with young people," she told The Associated Press during an interview in 2023. "They’re the ones who keep me going because they bring such joy into my life -- and they keep you updated on what’s happening in their world."

Born on Aug. 21, 1919, in the San Francisco area, she made her way to Chicago in 1961 when she took a job at Mundelein College. The school merged with Loyola-Chicago in 1991, where she stayed on to become mentor to countless students across campus.

It was in 1994 when life presented her with a new chapter, becoming the team chaplain for the basketball program. During that time, she made sure to stay involved in the player's lives, while also becoming a part of the team in an even bigger capacity, putting together scouting reports on the opposing squads.

Sister Jean Captured The Hearts Of College Basketball Fans

Sister Jean became a national treasure during the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when Loyola-Chicago’s Cinderella run captivated the country. Her pregame speeches, emotional prayers, and beaming courtside presence made her a household name.

After the Ramblers’ dramatic last-second win over Miami in the opening round, attention on the team — and Sister Jean — exploded. The team went on to upset Tennessee and advance to the Sweet Sixteen, eventually reaching the Final Four.

During the lead-up to the national semifinals, Sister Jean even had her own press conference, which showed the impact she had on the sports world.

In 2021, Loyola-Chicago returned to the NCAA Tournament, with Sister Jean by their side once again, as they defeated upset No.1 seed Illinois to shock the country once again. Even though the Ramblers would lose in the next round, her presence was a beautiful moment for college basketball fans.

Last month, she officially retired after celebrating her 106th birthday in August.

Sister Jean’s spirit, faith, and joy made her a symbol of everything good about college sports. We send our deepest condolences to her family, the Loyola-Chicago community, and the many fans who were inspired by her remarkable life.