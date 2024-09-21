Max Verstappen Channels Marshawn Lynch After Getting In Trouble During Press Conference

Red Bull's Max Verstappen had a great qualifying session on Saturday in Singapore to stick an at times unwieldy RB20 on the first row of the grid where he'll start in P2 alongside pole sitter Lando Norris of McLaren.

However, it's the press conference that came afterward that has the people talking.

Verstappen, Norris, and P3 qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, took part in a press conference as is the norm for F1 after qualifying.

However, after being punished with community service for swearing in a press conference on Thursday, Verstappen took a page out of the Marshawn Lynch guide to not getting in trouble at press conferences, and more or less kept his mouth shut.

According to The Race, Verstappen dodged questions from interviewer Tom Clarkson, with the three-time champ making sure to let Clarkson know that his caginess was not aimed at him.

I think we all know who it was aimed at: the FIA, whose president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said in a recent interview that he wanted to curb swearing from drivers on broadcasts.

When the floor was opened to reporters, Verstappen asked them to take it outside.

"I would prefer if you asked these questions outside the room," he said.

Norris and Hamilton were asked about the situation surrounding Verstappen's Thursday presser, and both felt the FIA was way out of line.

"It's a bit of a joke to be honest. This is the pinnacle of the sport, mistakes are made," Hamilton said. "I certainly wouldn't be doing it [the community service] and I hope Max doesn't do it."

Verstappen Got Chattier Outside Of The Press Conference

On his way out of the presser and back to Red Bull's hospitality area, Verstappen was trailed by tons of reporters and at that point — away from the watchful eyes, and perhaps, more importantly, ears, of the FIA — he got a bit more talkative.

"I find it ridiculous what happened, so why should I then give full answers? Because it is very easy, apparently, that you get a fine or some sort of penalty, so I prefer then not to speak a lot, save my voice, and of course, we can do the interviews also somewhere else," the Dutchman explained.

"Honestly, I think what I said wasn't that bad. Of course, I get that if you aim it at someone that's bad. Emotions can run high, but it's still not OK, I understand that. But I felt like it was quite ridiculous what was given to me."

What a mess the FIA has on their hands. And it could have been so easily avoidable. Max drops an F-bomb, maybe he apologizes, and we move on.

Nope. the FIA turned it into a dog and pony show by calling Verstappen to the Stewards. Now, they look terrible to a lot of fans, and of course, drivers as well, including some of the sport's biggest stars.