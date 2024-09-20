Potty-Mouthed Max Verstappen Gets F1’s Version Of Community Service For Press Conference F-Bomb

We've got the most exciting F1 season in a few years right before our eyes so why not focus on something that has nothing to do with on-track action, like, oh, say, drivers swearing,

Well, that has been the talk of the Singapore Grand Prix, and reigning champ Max Verstappen has been slapped with a penalty that's essentially Formula 1's version of community service after he let an F-bomb slip through the bomb bay doors during his press conference on Friday.

On Thursday, Verstappen was asked about getting out-performed by his teammate Sergio Perez and told the media that he "knew the car was f--ked" as soon as they started making set-up changes for qualifying.

Usually, there's no fuss, no muss with a fleeting expletive, but Verstappen's F-bomb came just a few days after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem talked about wanting to minimize swearing during on-track sessions.

Well, even while this didn't happen on-track, Verstappen was summoned to the stewards thanks to his sailor speak.

After he met with the stewards, it was reported that Max had been ordered to "accomplish some work of public interest," according to The Race.

Who knows what that entails, but it sounds like they want him to clean up dog poop in the park or use one of those trash harpoons to pick up litter along a highway.

As funny as it is, it's a completely ridiculous thing for the FIA to get so wound up about. Yes, kids watch F1, but how many are watching press conferences? Not many.

And how can you prevent drivers from swearing while in the cockpit? You can't. It's a massive pressure cooker and that means the expletives are going to fly.

However, Verstappen has bigger problems to worry about than watching his mouth. Red Bull is suddenly on the backfoot, as the McLarens and Ferraris seem to be better than them. Additionally, Singapore was by far Red Bull's worst track last season.