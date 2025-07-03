Max Homa Leaves X After Realizing A Lot Of People Are 'A--holes'

Max Homa went from being the most active professional golfer on Twitter, now X, to being completely silent on the social media app after coming to the realization that the app is filled with some unhappy, rude people.

Back in March, the six-time PGA Tour winner said that he had a "come-to-Jesus" moment about X being a place "for the sick." Speaking ahead of this week's John Deere Classic, Homa doubled-down on that take, saying he's come to the conclusion that it's just a "safe haven for a--holes."

"The reason for that is just the vitriol you read online. It has become a safe haven for people who are, I think, angry at themselves. It is quite absurd how comfortable people feel writing awful things," Homa said on Wednesday.

"Twitter or X or whatever is an awful, awful place. It took me a while to catch onto how impactful that can be and how much of a waste of energy.

"People say some bad, bad things on the internet. You get people telling you you should die on the internet. It has nothing to do with not connecting. I’d love to keep connecting with people, but I try to do it in person a bit more because I have yet to meet somebody in person who has said anything even remotely mean. "It’s a safe haven for a--holes, for lack of a better term."

I'm not sure what Twitter bubble max was living in prior, but people have always been assholes online. Nevertheless, good on him for getting off of the app and staying off of the app, which is easier said than done in a world where we're all fully addicted to our phones and social media.

Homa has had a tough 2025 season on the PGA Tour, having missed seven cuts in 16 starts to go along with just one Top 25 finish. It's been a year of change for the California native, having parted ways with his longtime caddie, changed equipment and apparel sponsors, while also working on swing changes.