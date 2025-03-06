Max Homa, Former King Of Golf Twitter, Not Returning To The App He Says Is For 'The Sick'

Some people are better than others on the ol' Twitter machine. In terms of professional golfers, nobody has figured out how to play the social media game better than Max Homa over recent years, but he's mysteriously gone radio silent on the app for over a month.

We all could use a social media cleanse every now and again, but it sounds like Homa is done with Twitter forever.

The six-time PGA Tour winner was asked about his disappearance on Twitter, now of course called X, following Jupiter Links' loss in its TGL match earlier in the week, and explained that he has no plans of jumping back on the app.

"No, I think I've finally had a come-to-Jesus moment that it's for the sick," Homa said. "I was sick. I'm just trying to get healthy now."

What's interesting here is that he's not just completely quitting all social media cold turkey. Instead of doom-scrolling on X, he's going to reserve that time for TikTok, which most would argue is the most time-wasteful and addictive social media app in human history.

"I have not enjoyed that app," Homa said. "It's not very fun. It's fun to watch our little highlights or lowlights, and that stuff is fun. The rest of it's probably not great, so I'm going to stick to TikTok."

Homa became best known on X for critiquing - or absolutely torching - random people's golf swings. People would tag him in videos of them hitting a golf ball, and Homa would come up with a funny critique and share it to his more than 690,000 followers.

To his credit, he broke down hundreds of people's swings, and more often than not, would actually come up with a solid and funny comment about them.

As for the actual golf Homa is playing this season, it hasn't been his best stuff.

As he's making significant swing changes this year, Homa has just one Top 30 finish in five starts in 2025, which includes two missed cuts and a withdrawal from the Farmers Insurance Open in January.