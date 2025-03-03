Mavericks Hike Ticket Prices As Team Tries To Recover from Luka Doncic Trade

A franchise still reeling from "one of the worst trades in history" thinks it’s a genius move to jack up ticket prices. And this is an NBA team, so good luck figuring out what they’re expecting from fans already fed up with shelling out more cash for games.

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly raising ticket prices for next season, an eyebrow-raising increase from this year’s prices.

In the aftermath of the Doncic trade, season ticket holders were clamoring for refunds after the Mavs front office pulled the rug from underneath the franchise by getting rid of the 25-year-old Slovenian star.

Per WFAA, season ticket holders will see an 8.61% spike.

The team blames "ongoing investments" — whatever that means.

What those "investments" entail is still a mystery to fans.

Dallas released a statement to Front Office Sports regarding their decision Monday.

"The Dallas Mavericks remain fully dedicated to delivering the best live game experience in the NBA. As part of that commitment, ticket pricing adjustments for the 2025-2026 season will reflect ongoing investments in the team and fan engagement."

After shipping out generational talent Luka Doncic, Mavs fans are livid, and they’re aiming their pitchforks at GM Nico Harrison for what feels like trading a goldmine for pocket lint.

The team is advertising this price jump to hedge surging ticket costs for next year, namely for marquee matchups, such as the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the Luka trade, Mavs fans lined up outside of American Airlines Center, voicing great displeasure with the franchise for their move.

NBA fans reacted on social media, piling jokes on the Mavericks for their ongoing nightmare following the Luka trade.

"You trade away everyone’s favorite player, make the team worse, and want to charge us more? Get out of here," one season ticket holder said on X.

The Mavs have been 6-6 since trading Luka Doncic, receiving Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick in return.

Bumping up ticket prices was a head-scratching move, perhaps more so than the Doncic trade.

"They’re trying to save up money to offer Luka a contract when he’s a free agent," another fan joked.

One fan asked, "They are raising prices but got rid of the guy who sells the most tickets???"

Who said the NBA experience is declining?

