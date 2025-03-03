Nebraska Football Coach Teaches Weak Players A Lesson, Injects Reality Into The Team: WATCH

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule doesn't want anything to do with TikTok.

Rhule is doing a nice job of turning around the Cornhuskers after years and years of terribly disappointing seasons.

He still has a long way to go, but there's no doubt the Cornhuskers are trending up. He might have some weak views on scheduling, but know something he doesn't have weak views on?

TikTok.

Nebraska players punished with TikTok workout.

Matt Rhule appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" this past Thursday, and he shared a pretty epic story. A freshman player was caught filming a TikTok in the facility, and Rhule was having none of it.

More than 30 freshman players were punished with a TikTok punishment requiring them to bust their butts…..while players were required to dance as others worked.

That's what I call a dose of reality being injected into the team.

Watch Rhule's comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I might have trashed Rhule last week for his weak outlook on scheduling, but I get paid to call balls and strikes. This is simply awesome.

It's an old school mentality.

One, if you break rules, then there are going to be consequences. Two, if you have time to film TikTok videos, then you have time to get better at your craft.

TikTok isn't going to help put points up on the board on Saturdays in the fall. It's a distraction and an arm of the communist dictatorship in China.

It's insane how some people don't see that. While I'm not sure if Rhule goes that deep, he doesn't want his players breaking rules on it, and if they do, reality is going to hit them and the rest of the freshmen in the face.

Props to Nebraska for embracing a tough guy standard. There's no reason for a young man to be wasting his time on TikTok when he has football to focus on. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.