Nebraska Football Coach Embarrasses Himself With Cowardly Comments: WATCH

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule apparently doesn't have any interest in big non-conference games.

The Cornhuskers sparked massive outrage among fans when the program canceled a home-and-home series with Tennessee.

Instead of welcoming the Volunteers to Lincoln and making a trip to Knoxville, the series has been called off.

Pour one out for Nebraska fans. They certainly deserve better.

Matt Rhule rejects major non-conference games.

Don't expect to see the Nebraska head coach shed too many tears if major non-conference matchups go away in college football.

"Why would you ever play one of those games? If we’re being completely honest, coach Meyer, I’m at a lucky point in life where in my fourth job and after getting fired in the NFL, I kind of say what I feel nowadays, I could care less. Why in the world would a Big Ten team who’s already playing nine conference games, why would you ever play one of those games," Rhule responded when asked by Urban Meyer about playing high-profile non-conference games.

You can watch the segment unfold below starting around 38:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pathetic.

It's amazing that coaches come out and say stuff like this, and expect fans not to get frustrated. College football fans want to see major non-conference games.

I understand the logic of pursuing weak non-conference games with a 12-team playoff field, but we should call out weakness when we see it.

Wisconsin welcomed Alabama this past season to Madison, and will return to the favor in Tuscaloosa this season. That's something to be applauded. Those are the kinds of games people crave.

How do I know that? I was in Madison for the game, and it was ELECTRIC. The entire city was on fire for two days.

Instead, programs are running away from big non-conference games, and Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is now on video saying he'd never understand why teams would play one.

Sigh.

Why care about the fans when teams can just play directional schools and blowout teams nobody will remember? That's the logic. Does that sound fun to you?

It certainly doesn't to me.

Schedule hard games and give the fans the matchups and memories they want. This isn't hard to figure out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.