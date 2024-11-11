Matt Eberflus' Cell Phone Conveniently Loses Service During Brutal Interview On Chicago Radio

The Chicago Bears can't get anything right. Not only has the team lost three straight games after their embarrassing home loss to the New England Patriots in Week 10, but Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus can't even get through a radio hit without a major issue.

Eberflus' coaching seat appears to be scalding hot at the moment given that the team has scored exactly zero touchdowns over the course of its last two games and first-overall pick Caleb Williams looks lost more often than not.

Chicago's inept offense was the topic of conversations during Eberflus' radio hit on ESPN Chicago on Monday morning fresh off of the Bears' loss to the Patriots. Host David Kaplan did not hold back with his questions for Eberflus as he told him the team is clearly in a "crisis," which led the coach to give a coach-speak answer before awkwardly dropping the call.

"If this isn't a crisis I don't know what it is," Kaplan said in part. "So I ask you again, is this a crisis right now that's going on at Halas Hall (Bears facility), and how does it get addressed?"

"We're looking at this week and this week only, and we do have evidence on tape that we've played good football during the course of this year," Eberflus began. "We've got to pull on those experience, and…"

After Eberflus appeared to drop the call, Kaplan hit him with a "Coach, your cellphone is as bad as the offense right now."

The transcript of the exchange doesn't do the moment justice, the video clip is more awkward than you can imagine.

Eberflus' phone apparently dropped connection three different times before the station called it quits on its interview with the head coach.

At the end of the day, this is just a man's phone (allegedly) losing service while on a call, which happens to thousands of people every day, but since this is the head coach of the Chicago Bears and the franchise is spiraling, man does it perfectly represent the current state of the franchise.

Next up for the 4-5 Bears is a matchup with the Green Bay Packers, their division foe they've beaten once since 2016.