Matt Damon Says Patriots Found Drake Maye Like Cops Find Drug Money In Walls

The actor used a wild real-life story about a Miami drug bust to explain just how lucky New England was to land Drake Maye.

When the New England Patriots drafted Drake Maye, they seemed to have struck gold — so the saying goes. But Matt Damon has a better analogy.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, the superstar actor explained the real-life inspiration behind his new movie, The Rip.

"There's this program in Miami where they take tips to go seize money that's got by ill-gotten gains, you know? Like drug money and stuff like that," Damon said. "And so they'll hit these houses. They have dogs that don't smell for drugs. They just smell for money. And they have these teams that go seize this stuff.

"And there was one of these ones that they went on where they were expecting to find a couple hundred grand, and there was over $20 million in the walls of this house. It's crazy."

That, Damon reasoned, is essentially what happened to the Patriots when they landed Maye.

The actor, a longtime Pats fan, says he won't even be mad if New England doesn't win the Super Bowl. After all, the whole 14-3 season has been a pleasant surprise.

"I think this is like found money for us, right?" Damon said. "We broke in and took the sledgehammer and there was Drake Maye!"

Laughing, Jason Kelce yelled, "Twenty-million-dollar quarterback sitting in the wall!"

Noting he can't speak for all of New England, Damon said that even if the Patriots get bounced in the first round, he still considers it a "massive year" for the team.

"The future is really bright for us," he concluded.

Of course, Damon's jackpot drug money analogy isn't too far off. Under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Pats have been one of the NFL's biggest surprise success stories this season. Just a year after finishing 4-13 and dead last in the AFC East, New England has completely flipped the script.

Not only did the Patriots win the division, but they finished the regular season tied for the best record in the league.

Guess that's what happens when you take a sledgehammer to the right wall.