Netflix Releases Insane Preview For Gritty Cop Thriller With Stacked Cast: WATCH

Netflix's upcoming movie "The Rip" looks outstanding.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.

Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Nestor Carbonell and Kyle Chandler

Release date: January 16, 2026

Netflix releases awesome trailer for "The Rip."

I've been excited for "The Rip" ever since getting a look at the original trailer back in September 2025. There are few genres that are more captivating than gritty crime thrillers.

Throw in the fact the cast is completely stacked, with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck leading the way, and it's hard to not be interested in what might be coming.

Well, Netflix released a new preview on Monday, and it looks like "The Rip" is going to be a must-watch movie.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The preview for "The Rip" is giving me some serious "Training Day" vibes. That's my all-time favorite movie about crooked cops.

Denzel Washington delivered a hall of fame worthy performance in that film. I'm definitely not trying to claim "The Rip" will be anywhere near that good, but it's pretty clear from the preview that it's going to be a very intense ride.

Millions of dollars in illegal/stolen money? Check. Cops who can't be trusted? Check. Gunfights? Check.

Yeah, I'm more than sold.

You can catch "The Rip" on Netflix starting on January 16th. I'll definitely be checking it out, and make sure to hit me with your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.