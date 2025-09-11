Intense Trailer Released For Ben Affleck's New Cop Film With Matt Damon: WATCH

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon look like they've created something very dark and special with "The Rip."

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.

Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Kyle Chandler and Nestor Carbonell

Release date: January 16, 2026

"The Rip" trailer released

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck both have a long and storied history of making Hollywood hits. They're two of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood.

Now, they're, once again, linking up to bring fans a gritty action-thriller about some cops who appear to find themselves in way over their heads.

"The Rip" is going to be a wild ride, judging from the first trailer released by Netflix. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

My first thought after watching the trailer for "The Rip" is that it carries a very similar vibe to Affleck's legendary film "The Town."

That's one of my all-time favorite movies, and it also helped boost Affleck back to superstardom. Now, he's kind of returning to the same genre, but as a corrupt cop instead of a bank robber.

The cast for "The Rip" is also outstanding. Affleck, Damon, Steven Yeun, Kyle Chandler and Nestor Carbonell is a hell of a lineup.

For those who might not remember, Nestor Carbonell was one of the best parts of "LOST" way back in the day and Kyle Chandler was the best part of "Friday Night Lights."

You can catch "The Rip" starting January 16th on Netflix. I'll definitely be checking it out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.