The Masters Outdoes Itself Again, Unveils New 'Vault' Built For The Golf Sickos Out There

It's 2026, and less than a month from now, the 90th edition of the Masters will be played at Augusta National. With those facts in mind, one might think that we've seen just about all there is to see when it comes to golf's first major championship of the year. But somehow, someway, the Masters continues to find ways to innovate.

The Masters carries an aura centered on tradition and familiarity, and has done an impressive job of keeping those qualities intact while also evolving with modern tech.

The Masters mobile app has long been the best in all of sports and seems to get new bells and whistles each year. Not long ago, the tournament introduced a feature where you could watch every single shot by every player in the field just minutes after they took place. Then you have the Masters' YouTube channel, which is constantly updated and even has a full playlist of every final round broadcast dating back to 1981.

READ: Rory McIlroy's Masters Champions Dinner Menu Features Insane Wine List: A Cost Breakdown

There certainly isn't a lack of Masters content readily available to the public, and three weeks out from the 2026 edition of the event, a new feature built for the true golf sickos out there has been unveiled called the ‘Masters Vault.’

The vault is a video archive where users can search and watch any shot of every single final round, dating all the way back to 1968. That is an absurd amount of footage, made instantly searchable, and it works flawlessly. Maybe the best feature of all is that there are no ads to begin the video clips, either.

In typical fashion, the ‘Masters Vault’ was simply added to the official website. It wasn't rolled out with some type of formal announcement or teased on social media; it just appeared.

Want to look back at a 21-year-old Tiger Woods winning his first green jacket in 1997? Have at it. Maybe you want to go re-live a personal tragedy at Augusta National, like when Brandt Snedeker didn't win back in 2008? Be my guest, but some of us (me) can't face that horror show.