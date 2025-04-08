Masters Tee Times Announced And We're In For Some Entertaining Pairings

The most important golf tournament of the year is almost here. The 2025 Masters begins on Thursday and tee times were announced for the first two rounds at Augusta National. Obviously, all eyes are on reigning champion Scottie Scheffler and the man seeking the career Grand Slam, Rory McIlroy.

Fans will get a look at Scheffler first, as he starts at 10:15 a.m. ET on Thursday morning. He'll be playing alongside another U.S. golf star, Justin Thomas, as well as Spanish amateur Jose Luis Ballester.

Imagine being Ballester, an amateur golfer, playing two rounds at Augusta National with Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas. Talk about pressure.

While Scheffler will get his title defense underway relatively early, fans are going to have to wait a bit to see McIlroy in action. McIlroy has one of the last tee times of the day for Round 1, starting at 1:12 p.m. ET. He'll be playing alongside Ludvig Åberg and Akshay Bhatia.

Immediately following the McIlroy group, we've got YouTube star and two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry teeing it up. That's a group with three major champions, including 2021 Masters champion Matsuyama.

As if that weren't enough to get people excited, Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood are the next threesome off the tee. In that group, there's 2023 Masters champion Rahm, 2023 U.S. Open champion Clark… and Tommy Fleetwood – arguably the best golfer in the world who has never won a PGA Tour event.

Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire have perhaps the most tense first tee shots of anyone on the course, as they'll be the first players to start the 2025 Masters following the ceremonial tee shots. They start at 7:40 a.m. ET after Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson kick off the festivities with the Honorary Starters Ceremony.

Other groups of note:

Leading into the Scheffler group is Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann and Min Woo Lee at 9:47 a.m. followed by Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Keegan Bradley at 9:58 a.m.

FULL LIST OF TEE TIMES FOR ROUND 1 OF THE 2025 MASTERS TOURNAMENT AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL

Featured groups in BOLD

7:40 a.m.: David Riley, Patton Kizzire

7:51 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Johnattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:02 a.m.: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

8:13 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

8:24 a.m.: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson

8:35 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent

8:52 a.m.: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

9:03 a.m.: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

9:14 a.m.: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

9:25 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Ben An

9:36 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

9:47 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

9:58 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:15 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Josele Ballester

10:26 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 a.m.: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

10:48 a.m.: Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

10:59 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

11:10 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

11:21 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck

11:38 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai

12 p.m.: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

12:11 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings

12:22 p.m.: Serio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

12:33 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:01 p.m. Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1:12 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia

1:23 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1:34 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns