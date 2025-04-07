Scheffler, Rory, Rahm Big Favorites In Betting Odds Monday Before 2025 Masters

The PGA TOUR season peaks with its first major: The Masters 2025. Last year, the biggest story entering The Masters was recent LIV Tour defector Jon Rahm playing against his former PGA TOUR colleagues for the first time at the Augusta National Golf Club. This year, people are discussing whether Rory McIlroy can complete the career grand slam and win his first Masters.

McIlroy is the best golfer in the world entering The Masters. He has three big-boy wins in his seven starts: 2024 DP World Tour Championship in November, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ("signature event") in his first PGA TOUR start this year, and THE PLAYERS Championship last month.

Unlike last season, when Scottie Scheffler had two wins under his belt going into Augusta, the reigning Masters champion has looked mortal since making his 2025 debut after missing the first two months of the year with a hand injury. Like in the good ole days, before Rahm bolted for the LIV Tour, Scottie, Rory, and Rahm are the three betting favorites to win the green jacket.

The Masters 2024 Betting Odds: Outright Winner

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 1 p.m. ET on Monday, April 7th.

The Top-10 Favorites

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Rory McIlroy (+650)

Jon Rahm (+1300)

Collin Morikawa (+1800)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1800)

Xander Schauffele (+1800)

Ludvig Åberg (+2000)

Justin Thomas (+2500)

Brooks Koepka (+3000)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)

+3500 to +6000 Odds

Jordan Spieth (+3500)

Joaquin Niemann (+3500)

Viktor Hovland (+4000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)

Patrick Cantlay (+4000)

Tyrrell Hatton (+4500)

Shane Lowry (+4500)

Russell Henley (+5500)

Cameron Smith (+6000)

Min Woo Lee (+6000)

+6500 to +10000 Odds

Akshay Bhatia (+6500)

Will Zalatoris (+6500)

Sergio Garcia (+6500)

Corey Conners (+6500)

Tony Finau (+7500)

Sepp Straka (+7500)

Jason Day (+7500)

Wyndham Clark (+7500)

Tom Kim (+900)

Brian Harman (+10000)

Sahith Theegala (+10000)

Patrick Reed (+10000)

Keegan Bradley (+10000)

Dustin Johnson (+10000)

Notable longshots greater than +10000

Phil Mickelson (+11000)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+13000)

Billy Horschel (+15000)

Thomas Detry (+17000)

Cameron Young (+20000)

Nick Taylor (+25000)

Max Homa (+30000)

Nick Dunlap (+35000)

Bubba Watson (+50000)

