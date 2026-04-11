Masters Patron Yells Out Hilarious One-Liner, Will Probably Be Banned For Life

Hell, his great grandkids might have a hard time being let through the gates.

The Masters. A tradition unlike any other.

Anyone who has walked the hallowed grounds of Augusta National knows that the entire course is steeped in tradition.

The locked-in menu prices. The pine trees. The fact that everyone has their cell phone taken away from them.

It's all part of the tradition that takes place every April in east Georgia.

Patrons who are lucky and privileged enough to be admitted into the tournament know they have to be on their best behavior.

It would appear someone forgot to mention all of this to a certain fan who was hanging out on the 17th hole on Saturday, though, because instead of treating The Masters like a golf cathedral, this dude decided to unleash a one-liner like he was auditioning for a stand-up comedy festival.

This isn't an exaggeration, I have been laughing for the last five minutes about this (no, I never grew up).

For the uninitiated, "GIVE ME BACK MY SON" is a nod to Mel Gibson in the 1996 movie "Ransom," and I have to say, our Masters patron absolutely nails his impression.

My friends and I used to say this all the time in our best Mel Gibson voices, so the fact that this random, obscure meme of a quote made its way back into the cultural zeitgeist, at Augusta of all places, rocks so hard.

What doesn't rock, however, is the fact that everyone's new favorite amateur impressionist will probably never be allowed back at Augusta National again.

Hell, his great grandkids might have a hard time being let through the gates.

Many of the fine folks on X seem to agree with this sentiment, though their ideas for punishment are a tad more creative than just a lifetime ban.

Jesus, people, take it easy!

I mean, sure, he could have picked a more relevant Mel Gibson movie quote ("FREEDOM" would have worked just as well here), but it still landed.

Then again, seeing how Rory just choked away a six-stroke lead on Saturday, maybe this '90s movie reference is what finally set him over the edge.

Golf is a mental game after all. Perhaps Rory Mac isn't a big "Ransom" fan.

Either way, good luck to this poor patron, and if you see a bunch of guys in green jackets dragging a lifeless body down I-20 later tonight, mind your business.