Massive Bodybuilder Dominates 800+ Pounds While Sporting Caitlin Clark Jersey

The Caitlin Clark effect is real - not only to inspire future women's basketball players, but apparently even bodybuilders!

A new photo going viral on social media shows a massive, and I mean MASSIVE, bodybuilder casually lifting MORE THAN EIGHT HUNDRED POUNDS while wearing her jersey, and it absolutely rules.

CLARK IS EVERYWHERE!

I mean 810 pounds is impressive enough. And the dude's bright red knee-high socks? Also guaranteed to turn some eyes in the weight room.

But doing so while wearing a basketball jersey… a WNBA jersey…. a Caitlin Clark jersey?

Well, that, my friend, is why you are being written about right now on OutKick! Well done, sir!

Who knows, maybe the unnamed weightlifter has been training or is the one training Caitlin Clark, who has been showing off her, dare I say, "GunZ" lately?

One thing's for certain - if the numbers, ratings, stats and more aren't enough for one to see just how popular Caitlin Clark is and continues to be, or ever had any hesitation about rockin' a Clark jersey…

… Just show them this dude crushing 800+ pounds, and they can have a talk with him!

