Caitlin Clark’s Been Hitting the Weights, Flexing Jacked Arms at the Iowa Hawkeyes Showdown

A more physically imposing Caitlin Clark sounds like a nightmare for the rest of the WNBA.

The Indiana Fever phenom appears to have prioritized bulking up her 6-foot frame this offseason, and it’s turning heads.

On Sunday, Clark, 23, drew major attention with her muscular arms during an appearance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where she cheered on her former Iowa Hawkeyes against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals.

The Buckeyes beat Iowa, 60-59.

READ: Caitlin Clark Wins WNBA Rookie Of The Year

However, a photo posted by Bri Lewerke on X, capturing Clark’s triceps flexing as she cheered for her Lady Hawkeyes, sparked strong reactions.

Clark’s newfound muscle should help stretch her shooting range — which is not what you're hoping for, if you're the rest of the league, from a 3-point specialist.

That extra strength should also help Clark in the paint, especially after she took her share of hard hits as a rookie last year, entering the league at 152 pounds.

"Too many hard fouls last season. They FA now they gonna FO," one fan posted on X.

Clark's historic 2024 season — averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds — marked the greatest rookie year in WNBA history.

Now, with a stronger build, Clark clearly has bigger plans.

Channeling her inner Sarah Connor from Terminator 2 this offseason, Caitlin Clark is sending a clear message to the league: she’s not content with having the greatest rookie season in history — she’s gunning for a championship.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela