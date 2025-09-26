In case you've been living under a rock, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been struggling a little this season.

The former first-round draft pick had a decent start to the year against the New Orleans Saints, but since week one his stats have been pedestrian at best, certainly not those of a team's elite WR1.

Then, in last night's divisional showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, Harrison shook off some early struggles to catch a dandy of a touchdown, complete with an unusual "celebration."

Many people were noting how Harrison almost looked relieved to have actually caught a touchdown, which is the exact opposite reaction you'd expect from an alpha-male athlete of his stature.

Wide receivers are supposed to be almost overly confident, to the point where some get labeled as divas.

Yet here is Marvin Harrison Jr., the prodigal son of a Hall of Fame NFL player, letting out a sigh of relief after absolutely Mossing a defensive back in the endzone.

It begs the question: is Marvin Harrison Jr. okay?

Harrison had a modest, albeit unspectacular, rookie year relative to expectations.

His eight touchdowns were fairly impressive, but I think people were expecting more out of him after his mammoth college career at Ohio State concluded.

I believe therein lies the problem: expectations.

You can see that in his touchdown celebration last night, the young man is almost wearing the weight of those expectations on his sleeve, and his performance is suffering as a result.

This is still the same player, physically at least, who dominated the Big Ten all throughout college and was thought to be the best receiver prospect in the last half decade even as a true freshman.

That talent didn't go anywhere, I just think he needs to play a little looser.

It's even been pointed out that Harrison has nearly identical stats to his father through their first 20 NFL games, and as I mentioned above, Harrison Sr. is in the Hall of Fame as a result of his efforts.

Thursday night's sensational touchdown grab is just a reminder that it's still in there for Harrison, he just needs to loosen up and play football the way he always has.

It's too soon to label Harrison a bust or anything close to it, so as long as he keeps plugging away at his craft, he will get it back sooner rather than later.

And when he does, I'll be excited to watch him become the player all of us college fanatics knew he would be years ago.