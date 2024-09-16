Marvin Harrison Jr. Becomes First NFL Rookie To Accomplish Impressive Feat Since His Own Dad Did In 1996

Marvin Harrison Jr. is used to being compared to his Hall of Fame father after just about every play he makes on the football field. While the constant comparisons may get a bit tiring, sometimes the stars align where mentioning the father-son duo together is unavoidable, and Sunday provided one of those moments.

The younger Harrison was a non-factor during the Arizona Cardinals' Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills as he caught just one pass for four yards, but Week 2's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams was a completely different situation for the rookie out of Ohio State.

Harrison Jr.'s first two passes against the Rams went for touchdowns, and while he only hauled in two more catches in the contest, 130 yards receiving and two scores is a fine day's work. 

His two catches for two scores landed Harrison Jr.'s name in the NFL history books right next to his father as he became the first NFL rookie to have at least four receptions and two receiving touchdowns in the first quarter of a game since his dad accomplished the same feat back in 1996.

While his dad can say ‘I did that too as a rookie,' the younger Harrison already has bragging rights on his old man as his 130 yards on Sunday are more than his dad ever recorded during his rookie campaign.

Outside the New Orleans Saints dominating the Dallas Cowboys, Harrison Jr. and the Cardinals put together what may have been the most surprising performance of Week 2 as they embarrassed the Rams 41-10. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was clicking on every cylinder and had a very efficient game going 17-for-21 through the air for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

