Fanatics Goes After O.G. Marvin Harrison Over 'Fraudulent' Merch Agreement

Fanatics' legal battle with Marvin Harrison, Jr. is zeroing in on his father, NFL Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison, Sr.

Reports on Sunday noted that Harrison, Sr., was named as a defendant in Fanatics' ongoing suit against the Harrison camp.

The sports company claims that Marvin Harrison, Jr., struck a deal with the rookie, but Harrison has denied the allegation. Fanatics responded with a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Harrison Jr. in May and eventually added his father to the filing. The alleged agreement totaled $1 million and was ‘agreed’ to in 2023.

The company has accused the Harrisons of fraud, arguing that they intentionally duped Fanatics with an agreement signed by Marvin Harrison Sr. to look like the rookie's signature, thus binding him to their agreement in lieu of Junior.

As previously reported on OutKick, "the sports apparel and memorabilia brand claims it has an agreement worth more than $1 million with the star wideout dating back to May 2023, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Harrison's team denies the existence of said agreement.

"Harrison also has yet to sign a preliminary licensing agreement with the NFL Players Association — which is standard practice for anticipated draftees. The licensing agreement would allow Harrison's name and likeness to be monetized."

Fanatics and the NFL have been unable to make and sell Marvin Harrison, Jr. jerseys as both sides remain at an impasse. The dispute put the Ohio State wide receiver on a rough start in Arizona despite being the fourth pick in this year's draft.

This battle is expected to drag on — keeping Maserati Marv's jersey off shelves to start the season.

