Marshawn Lynch Throws An Elbow While Snapping Photos During Preseason Game

Marshawn Lynch can still get his elbows out, even when he's cradling a professional-grade camera in one hand.

Thursday night marked the first (real) night of the NFL preseason (apologies to last week's Hall of Fame game), with multiple games on the docket, and one of them was pretty notable in that the now-Pete Carroll-led Las Vegas Raiders headed up to their coach's old stomping grounds in Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

This game, of course, also pitted two of the teams that Lynch played for during his tenure in the National Football League, and the man himself was on the sidelines, only he had a job to do.

Beast Mode was there with a camera in hand, ready to snap some shots of the action, and at one point, the action came to him.

However, as anyone who has watched football knows, the sidelines can be a dangerous place for photographers. It's not crab fishing on the Bering Strait, but it's still riskier than shooting portraits in a studio like Annie Leibovitz.

In fact, at one point during the game, which ended in a 23-23 tie, Lynch had to take matters into his own hands to make sure he, his camera, and his pro-grade lenses didn't fall victim to the on-field action.

After scoring a touchdown, Seahawks running back George Holani went out of bounds and ran right into Lynch. However, he was ready for it and threw a mean elbow to protect himself.

Tell him to put the camera down and throw on some shoulder pads! It seems to me he still has some gas in the tank.

Meh, probably not. He seems to have gotten into photography. Oddly enough, I can only name three former athletes who have gotten really into photography — Lynch, Ken Griffey Jr., and Randy Johnson — and all of them played in Seattle.

Coincidence? Or is there something about the Emerald City that makes people want to pick up a camera and a telescopic lens?

Probably a coincidence, but still, that's pretty weird.