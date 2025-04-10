Baseball Hall Of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Is A Credentialed Masters Photographer

Whenever someone retires, he or she will always say that you need to have something to keep you busy. For Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. — who last played in an MLB game back in 2010 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 — that is sports photography.

And this week, he was at the Masters to snag some shots at one of the biggest golf tournaments of the year.

According to Golfweek, Griffey was on hand as one of the credentialed photographers there to get some shots of this year's Honorary Starter ceremony, where he photographed Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson.

It's pretty cool to see someone like Griffey, who worked his entire life to be one of the best baseball players of his generation, take up something completely different in his post-playing career and get good at that too.

Griffey has been working as a photographer for years.

According to Yahoo Sports, this goes beyond being a hobby for Griffey, with the baseball great treating it more like a job, and that has worked out for him because he has been on hand to shoot some photos at NFL games, an Inter Miami FC soccer match, and the Home Run Derby (I'm sure it wasn't too hard for him to get approved for that last one considering he won it a few times).

However, Griffey's photography pursuits aren't just sports-focused. He's also a wildlife photographer.

It makes you wonder if he and fellow former Seattle Mariner Randy Johnson talk photography shop when they bump into each other at Mariners alumni or Hall of Fame events.