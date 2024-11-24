Ball Boy Tries To Snatch Football From Marshall Player, Gets Slammed To The Turf In Wild Scene

Marshall and Old Dominion squared off in what turned out to be an absolute thriller in the Sun Belt on Saturday, and the drama didn't stop at the final whistle. A ball boy for Old Dominion tried to snatch a football from a player for the Thundering Herd, and it didn't end well for the young man.

Marshall wound up scoring what was the game-winning touchdown with just over four minutes left in regulation. The 42-35 win was a massive one for the Thundering Herd as it keeps the team atop the Sun Belt's East division standings with a big-time matchup with James Madison looming next week.

As Marshall players began leaving the field, a ball boy stepped in the way of defensive back Josh Moten trying to snatch the football away.

A separate video appears to show that the ball boy was successful in getting the football, but while trying to pick something up off of the turf near Moten and teammate TyQaze Leggs, a player shoves him rather aggressively to the turf. Police officers and security were able to step in and slow down the situation before it potentially got worse.

This is now the second time this month that we've seen a ball boy in college football make headlines.

Two weeks ago, during Colorado's win against Texas Tech, three of Deion Sanders' sons got into it with a Red Raiders' ball boy in the final minutes of the contest.

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders picked up a fumble around Texas Tech's 5-yard line and scored. After pulling out his dad's celebration in the end zone, a ball boy for the Red Raiders tried grabbing the football, which was one of Texas Tech's, out of Shilo's hand.

Shilo immediately picked up the ball and walked toward the team's sideline while his brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, got up in the ball boy's face. Then, the oldest of the three brothers, Deion Sanders Jr., came onto the scene and put his hands on the ball boy, cursed at him, and then called the white man the n-word.

Both ball boys in these situations held their ground and withheld the duty of any respectable ball boy by doing the dirty work and retrieving their team's footballs at all costs.