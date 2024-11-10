Deion Sanders' Son Pushes, Curses At Texas Tech Ball Boy In Ridiculous Video

Emotions run high in college football, and the Colorado-Texas Tech matchup on Saturday was no exception. Not only did we see trash being thrown at Colorado players after the Buffaloes completed their comeback win on the road, but a Texas Tech ball boy nearly found himself in a scrap with not one, not two, but three of Deion Sanders' sons.

With less than a minute remaining in the game, Colorado safety Shilo Sanders picked up a fumble around Texas Tech's 5-yard line and scored. After pulling out his dad's celebration in the end zone, a ball boy for the Red Raiders tried grabbing the football, which was one of Texas Tech's, out of Shilo's hand.

Well, that probably wasn't the young man's wisest move.

Shilo immediately picked up the ball and walked toward the team's sideline while his brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, got up in the ball boy's face to talk trash. Then came the oldest of the three brothers, Deion Sanders Jr., who put his hands on the ball boy, cursed at him, and then called the white guy the n-word.

The ball boy deserves a ton of credit here. First and foremost, he was just trying to do his job in getting back his team's football. Then, when Sheduer got in his face, he didn't even think about flinching, before getting shoved by a screaming Sanders Jr.

This is the look of a guy who is fully aware that he has 6 inches on the guy who is losing his mind right in front of him.

Sanders Jr. may have had the advantage in a scrap though, given the 10-15 pounds of jewelry he was wearing that would keep him incredibly stable and low to the ground.

On the one hand, you have to respect Sanders Jr. defending his brother, but his reaction was way beyond over the top. The ball boy tried to grab a football out of Shilo's hand, not attack him.